High school coaches vie for Ceres mayor; one long on experience, one new to politics

Ceres mayoral candidates Bret Durossette (left) and Javier Lopez.

After 17 years of uncontested mayoral races, Ceres resident will choose between two men who have both coached high school football but otherwise have vastly different political experience.

Longtime Ceres Councilman Bret Durossette is running against political newcomer Javier Lopez in a race for the city’s top elected spot. Both men have coached high school athletics, Durossette as Ceres High head baseball and football coach and Lopez as a freshman football coach at Central Valley High.

Durossette, who was first appointed to the council in 2008, also teaches physical education, drivers’ education and careers at the school. A native of Ceres, he has a long history of civic involvement and even considered a run for mayor in 2005. But then current Mayor Chris Vierra decided to run one more time, and Durossette chose not to out of loyalty, he said. Vierra decided not to run again this year after nine years in office.

Durossette said public safety is his number one priority for the city, including hiring and training more police and fire personnel.

“The time we live in is not a time to defund anybody. Sure, give them more training, but hire more police and fire,” he said. “The city wants a livable community that’s safe and attractive.”

Lopez is a business owner who works as a fire suppression technician. He said what he lacks in experience in municipal government, he makes up for in enthusiasm and leadership skills. He is in his fourth year of coaching at Central Valley High. He said working with the student athletes there is what inspired him to run.

“I believe that I am a strong leader and I feel that there’s a lack of representation here in our town,” he said. “I will be able to bring my experience and leadership both from my business and also my leadership as a coach. I want to always communicate with the people and reach out with them.”

His number one priority, he said, would be to start a homeless task force that would bring together resources around housing, job opportunities, mental health and drug rehabilitation. He said he did not follow city politics much before this year, but started attending some of the city council meetings via Zoom after the pandemic and shutdowns started in March.

Both men have an eye toward economic development in Ceres. The city has seen a number of high-profile closures over recent years, including the Kmart and Rancho San Miguel supermarket on Hatch Road. And residents are still waiting on the long-promised Walmart Supercenter under development at Mitchell and Service roads.

That project has been percolating since 2007, and construction documents were submitted to the city more than two years ago. But ground has yet to be broken on for the store which will anchor a proposed new 300,000-square-foot retail shopping complex called Mitchell Ranch Center on the northwest corner of the south Ceres development.

The candidates agree that more needs to be done to reach out to businesses and companies to bring them to Ceres. Durossette said completing the Walmart Supercenter will be key to attracting well-known chains to the city. He said he’d also like the city to hire a full-time economic development director. The city’s current Economic Development Director Steve Hallam does the job part-time.

Durossette said his 29 years as a coach and 27 as a teacher make him the most qualified choice for the job. And he said his long history in city government means people know his values and his dedication to the area.

“As a life-long resident it’s been my priority to be here for the citizens of Ceres,” he said. “I love this town and care about everyone in it and I will continue to work hard for everyone.”

Lopez said he hopes his run inspired others to get more involved in the political process, especially on a local level.

“I believe that more and more people should be in tune with what’s going on in local politics and I want to endure people more are interested in local politics,” he said. “I know were all busy, but we should be involved.”