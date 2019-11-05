First results are in for Oakdale sales tax measure, Ceres school board

Early returns Tuesday night show overwhelming support in Oakdale for extending a half-percent sales tax for city services.

Meanwhile, challenger Brian De La Porte was well ahead of incumbent Jim Kinard for the Ceres Unified School District board.

Only mail ballots received before Election Day were included in the first tally by the Stanislaus County Election Office. This off-year election is an especially light one, with races also in the Hart-Ransom Union School District and the Keyes Community Services District.

Oakdale’s tax proposal, Measure H, had 1,088 votes in favor, or 74 percent, to 388 votes against. It needs a simple majority. The measure would extend for 11 years a tax increase first enacted in 2011 to help pay for police, fire and other services.

The Ceres school race is in the trustee area generally north of Hatch Road. De La Porte had 202 votes, or 64 percent, to 113 votes for Kinard in the early tally.

The Hart-Ransom district has two seats up for election. Incumbent Seth Renicker led the way early with 108 votes, or 29 percent. Shawn Brunk was second with 98 votes, Andy Alderson third with 91, and Matt Dubbs fourth with 70.

The Keyes Community Services District has two seats on the ballot. Incumbent Davie Landers and challenger Cody Knee were tied at 46 votes. Incumbent Mike Bernal was close behind with 44.