Oakdale sales tax extension highlights skinny ballot Tuesday. How to get results

Election Day 2019 will be an unusual one in Stanislaus County, with very few races and measures but a new method for voting.

The election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, includes extension of a half-percent sales tax in Oakdale, board seats in the Ceres and Hart-Ransom school districts, and the Keyes Community Services District board.

The Modesto Bee will have the results at modbee.com as they are released. That will likely start shortly after 8 p.m. with ballots cast before Election Day, county Clerk-Recorder Donna Linder said Friday. Close races could take a few days to decide as other votes are tallied.

The ballot is so light because most local governments and school districts have switched to even-year elections, Linder said. That means cost savings in running elections, along with an extra year in office for some of the incumbents.

The 2019 ballot has just nine candidates, two measures and seven polling places. Four years earlier, the off-year voting involved 67 candidates, six measures and 113 polling places all over the county.

Formerly odd-year races and measures will happen in March and November 2020. So will high-profile elections for president, legislative seats, county offices and more.

What’s at stake Tuesday:

Oakdale voters will consider Measure H, an 11-year extension of a half-percent sales tax first enacted in 2011. Supporters say the money would prevent cuts to police, fire and other services. It needs a simple majority to pass. Oakdale also will consider making the city clerk appointed rather than elected.

The Ceres Unified School District has an election for the area generally north of Hatch Road. Incumbent Jim Kinard faces a challenge from Brian De La Porte.





The Hart-Ransom Union School District has two seats up for election. The candidates are incumbent Seth Renicker and challengers Shawn Brunk, Matt Dubbs and Andy Alderson.

The Keyes Community Services District has two seats on the ballot. Incumbents Davie Landers and Mike Bernal are running along with Cody Knee.

This year brings the county’s first use of a satellite office for voting on or before Election Day, this one at the Oakdale Library. Voters anywhere in the county can ask for their particular ballots, which can be filled out by hand or with a touch screen that disabled voters might find helpful.

The satellite office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The library is at 151 S. First Ave., Oakdale.

Other ways to vote:

In person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day at the polling places listed in the guides sent to voters.

In person before Tuesday at the county election office, 1021 I St, Modesto. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

By mail, which must postmarked on or before Tuesday and delivered within three days of the election. The deadline to request a mail ballot has passed.

Completed mail ballots can be dropped off at the Ceres City Hall, 2220 Magnolia St., and the Oakdale City Hall, 280 N. Third Ave. The hours for both are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.