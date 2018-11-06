Lack of envelopes in Stanislaus County may keep polls open later

A Stanislaus Superior Court judge is about to hold a rare hearing to address problems associated with polling places running out of envelopes for provisional ballots, a Democratic leader said at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People wanting to cast provisional ballots were turned away from at least a dozen locations; some were told they must “find another place to vote,” said Lisa Battista in a brief telephone interview while waiting for the hearing to begin at the county elections office.
Lee Lundrigan, county clerk and registrar, said in a text that elections workers in unidentified locations “are waiting for envelopes to be delivered from field inspectors. Until then they are using the method of taking the voter information on alternate forms.”
Battista, an attorney and leader in the local Democratic Party, said the hearing was prompted when she filed an emergency motion after hearing repeated complaints of people having trouble with provisional ballots, which require an envelope to become official.
“It’s so dire that we escalated it to the California Secretary of State. We have witnesses,” Battista said.
Provisional ballots are requested at polling places by people whose voter registration may be in question, such as those not already registered, people who go to the wrong polling place, or people whose mail ballots may have been ruined.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham, who is on the ballot, requested a provisional ballot when he showed up to vote Tuesday in Turlock because he is registered at his home in Washington, D.C. but wanted to cast a ballot in Turlock, where he also owns a home, the New York Times reported.
Google reports a surge in people using the search term “provisional ballots” in Modesto, Oakdale and Ceres.
