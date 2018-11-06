Modesto poised to pass $131 million in bonds to improve schools; other early returns

Two bond measures that would help fix Modesto’s aging schools appear to be headed toward approval based on early poll results.
Measures D and E would generate a combined $131 million, which Modesto City Schools officials said would largely go toward renovating elementary and junior high campuses in its system.
Measure D has $74 million in bonds for health and safety improvements at 22 elementary schools and four middle schools. Wilson Elementary, the oldest school slated for repairs, went up in 1929. Hanshaw Middle School, the newest on the list, is more than 25 years old.
Measure E has $57 million in bonds for science lab and classroom improvements and to replace old portable buildings. The school district has about 350 portables, many of which have been used for decades.
In the first set of election results, which included mail-in ballots and some precincts, the vote was 67.14 percent yes and 32.86 percent no on Measure D and 63.99 percent yes and 36.01 percent no on Measure E. The bonds need 55 percent voter approval to pass.
Tim Zearley, the district’s associate superintendent of business services and chief business official, said he was pleased by the initial returns and that if the final results continue like this, voters could expect to see improvements in schools soon.
“We are very pleased by that; obviously, we would like to thank the community for their early support,” he said. “These votes will mean we will have the resources available to provide the necessary improvements for safety, security, health and also classroom enhancement. We are looking at some projects we can implement immediately to thank and show the community we’re putting the dollars to work on behalf of the students.”
Zearley said that by the start of the new year, the district plans to put out a list of some of the quick turnaround projects. Other larger projects will need more planning and engineering approval. Zearley also thanked the Modesto Students First campaign, which championed the bond measures, and the Modesto Teachers Association.
Other Local Races and Measures
Where other Stanislaus County numbers stand at publication time:
▪ Modesto, Measure F: Would move school board elections to even years, to coincide with state and federal elections. Yes, 73.42 percent; no, 26.58 percent
▪ Modesto, Measure Z: Would move Modesto council elections to even years, to coincide with state and federal elections. Yes, 71.94 percent; no, 28.06 percent
▪ Turlock School Board Area 4: Mary Jackson, 39.70 percent; Travis Walsh, 23.36 percent; Susan Thomas, 21.39 percent; Eileen Hamilton, 15.15 percent
▪ Turlock School Board Area 6: Jeffrey Cortinas, 58.26 percent; Keristofer Seryani, 40.84 percent
▪ Riverbank City Council District 1: Jack Whorton, 41.12 percent; Luis Uribe, 39.14 percent; Eva Sanchez Nash, 18.75 percent
▪ Riverbank City Council District 3: Incumbent Cal Campbell, 57.17 percent; Leanne Jones Cruz, 42.17 percent
Cannabis Measures
▪ Ceres (Measure W): Allows the city to impose a 15 percent sales tax and business fees on the growth and sale of recreational marijuana. Yes, 67.38 percent; no, 32.62 percent
▪ Patterson (Measure Y): Allows the city to impose a 15 percent sales tax and business fees on the growth and sale of recreational marijuana. Yes, 68.10 percent; no, 31.90 percent
▪ Oakdale (Measure C): Allows the city to impose a 15 percent sales tax and business fees on the growth and sale of recreational marijuana. Yes, 72.14 percent; no, 27.86 percent
▪ Riverbank (Measure B): Allows the city to impose a 10 percent sales tax and business fees on the growth and sale of recreational marijuana. Yes, 72.07 percent; no, 27.93 percent
