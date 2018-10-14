Young people weigh the issues, and their civic duty, as election approaches

Some young people in Stanislaus County will vote for the first time in the Nov. 6 election. Others have voted in recent cycles. And some are not yet 18 but have preregistered under a state law that aims to stoke interest in public affairs. The deadline to register for the Nov. 6 election is Oct. 22.
And, yes, youth are interested — in issues such as jobs, health care, water and immigration — based on interviews with The Modesto Bee. They were done among high-schoolers and at Modesto Junior College and California State University, Stanislaus. Here’s what the young people are thinking:
Mireya Magana: The Stan State biology and psychology major said voting “is something that is our right to have and I think that we should take advantage of it. There are some places that they don’t have the opportunity to vote and put their opinion into who is within the government.”
Vanessa Cerna: The Stan State social science and Spanish major is in the process of becoming a U.S. citizen and will register when she gets citizenship. She wants to vote against President Donald Trump and his supporters. “I feel like there are are a lot of people who want to vote but they just can’t because of (their citizenship). I always tell everyone, go out there and vote.
Trent Cummings: The kinesiology student at MJC registered as a Republican. “I do want to make sure I figure out what I’m doing and make the right decision.”
Shelby Benz: The Modesto High School senior is interning for one of the candidates for Stanislaus County supervisor, and she’s helping lead a voter registration drive at Mo High this week. “This election, I’m mainly worried about the people who are running,” she said, because elected representatives shape law and policy on important issues including health care and gun control. She’s preregistered, but doesn’t turn 18 until December. She encourages 16-year-olds and up to register at registertovote.ca.gov. On preregistering, Benz said, “It enables me to be prepared for the next election, and I think that encourages youth to start voting when they reach 18.”
Jaclyn Sammuli: The university business major said she wants to vote but she is very busy and it is not at the top of her priorities. “I know it is a privilege but it just wasn’t my No. 1 thing to focus on.”
Gabriel Duran: The Stan State student said he just registered this semester because a friend was getting people to sign up as part of his classwork. “I am taking 21 units and I am interning, so I really don’t pay that much attention, but I might (vote) if I watch the news, read something, but I am not entirely sure yet. I think being active in your community, active in policy making is a positive thing; it’s just if you have the time for it really.”
Kaitlyn Matsunami: She is a Republican studying athletic training at MJC. “I think it’s definitely a tough decision, because with both parties, there is good and bad.”
Samantha Seng: She is not a student but volunteered with a registration drive at the university. “It has a real impact on everyday lives even though it may not seem very apparent there is a connection from the people who you elect in office and you hold them accountable by re-electing them or not.” Issues important to her include higher education, and the cost of it, along with the Me Too movement against sexual assault. “I want to make sure that whoever is going into office is going to support women and survivors and their stories and listen to them.” She also is concerned about the high cost of living and the need for clean and affordable drinking water.
Antonio Anaya: He seeks legislators who support the DREAM act, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and civil rights. He’s opposed to voter ID laws that inhibit people from voting. “If someone is living here and trying to make a living and they don’t have a fixed address or they are constantly moving, why do they have to conform to a system, why does not the system conform to them?” Locally, he is concerned about having better water infrastructure.
Jordan Dixon: The MJC student hopes to go to film school and was inspired to register by his parents. “People died so we as African-Americans could vote.”
Cristina Hernandez: The MJC psychology student is especially hopeful that Democrat Josh Harder ousts Republican Jeff Denham in the 10th Congressional District. “I feel that it’s very important that we vote,” she added.
Brandon Harden: The Waterford High School senior, who’s a member of the Stanislaus County Office of Education’s Leadership Academy, was raised to be socially informed and aware. He has worked for the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC dedicated to “protecting and strengthening the Republican Majority in the House of Representatives,” its site says. This summer, he did presentations before Mi Familia Vota groups about the importance of youth activism and involvement, he said. “I come from a background of agriculture, so protecting Central Valley water as much as possible (is a key issue).” Another concern is Proposition 6, which would repeal a fuel tax increase that funds road and transit work. “The tax is OK, but they’re misappropriating the money and it’s not going to roads as it should be.”
Michael Pascal: The Beyer High School junior also is in Leadership Academy. Voting is a responsibility, he said, because the voting populace should reflect the general populace. If only those with strong ideologies cast their ballots, “it makes it seem as if the entire United States is either one way or another,” he said. “I want to make sure I’m part of the process and it’s less skewed. Pascal said he has friends who espouse conservative views and others who express liberal views. Either way, he’s happy they have opinions rather than be indifferent, he said. He’s concerned that government has become so partisan, important issues including immigration, health care and employment aren’t getting the attention and action that’s so needed.
Alicia Lugo: The Johansen High School senior helped lead a school walkout after the Parkland,. Fla., massacre. “By voting, you are giving your opinion on how you think the government should be operated. When voting, you are taking a stand for what you think is right and should be done to make our society a better place ... I also believe that if you don’t get up and vote, you shouldn’t complain, because your vote could have made a difference.”
