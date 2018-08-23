Finally! Denham and Harder agree to terms for rare debate

Rep. Jeff Denham and challenger Josh Harder have agreed to debate before The Modesto Bee’s editorial board Sept. 20, and that could be the only time the two will square off before the November election.
Anyone with a computer or a smart phone can stream the event as it occurs on The Bee’s Facebook page, or replay it later.
Both candidates for weeks have caustically accused the other of ducking chances to meet and debate in public.
Denham, first elected in 2010, is among several Republicans under scrutiny by political experts, some expecting that a blue wave could wash enough out of office to allow Democrats to regain majority control of the House. Others say newcomers like Harder aren’t strong enough to overcome GOP incumbency.
The 10th District covers Stanislaus County and the south part of San Joaquin County.
The debate hosted by The Bee is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 and can be viewed on The Bee’s Facebook site. Likely topics include water, health care and immigration issues.
