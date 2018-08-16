Gary Condit started political career on Ceres council. Grandson soon will follow

Channce Condit will be unopposed in November for a seat on the Ceres City Council, where grandfather Gary Condit launched his political career.
Candidate filing closed Wednesday for mayor and city council elections in Stanislaus County where no incumbent is running. The deadline was Friday, Aug. 10, if an incumbent filed.
Two people entered the fray during the five-day extension for council seats in Oakdale and Waterford. Here’s the Nov. 6 lineup in those and other cities:
Ceres: Channce Condit will represent council District 1, roughly the north-central part of town. He is a staff member for state Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced.
Gary Condit was elected to the council in 1972 and went on to serve as a county supervisor, state assemblyman and U.S. representative. He lost his bid for re-election in 2002 amid questions about his relationship with Chandra Levy, a Modesto woman who was slain in Washington, D.C.
In council District 2, generally southwest Ceres, incumbent Linda Ryno is running against Gene Yeakley.
Turlock: Mayor Gary Soiseth is running against Councilwoman Amy Bublak, former mayor Brad Bates and Jaime Franco.
In council District 1, the southeast quadrant, Matthew Jacob is not seeking a new term. The candidates are Logan Sisco, Nicole Larson, Forrest White, Autumn Salazar and Jonathan Boulous.
Councilman Bill DeHart faces Andrew Nosrati in District 3, northeast Turlock.
Riverbank: Luis Uribe, Vernon Whorton and Eva Nash are running in District 1, generally the east side of town. In District 3, the northwest, incumbents Leanne Jones Cruz and Cal Campbell face Jesus Aguiniga. There are two incumbents because Riverbank only recently switched from at-large to district elections.
Oakdale: Christopher Smith filed for the council election during the five-day extension, joining Teresa Kinney and incumbent Cherliyn Bairos in the race for two at-large seats.
Councilman J.R. McCarty is unopposed as the successor to Mayor Pat Paul, who did not seek re-election after eight years in office. Paul was a councilwoman from 1980 to 1988 and a county supervisor from 1988 to 2004.
Waterford: James (J.D.) Romero filed for the council during the extension, joining Elizabeth Talbott and Joseph Ewing in the race for two at-large seats. Incumbents Ken Krause and Joshua Whitfield did not seek new terms. Mayor Mike Van WInkle is unopposed for re-election.
Hughson: Mayor Jeramy Young and council members George Carr and Harold Hill are unopposed for new terms.
Patterson: Mayor Deborah Novelli is unopposed for a new term, as is District B council incumbent Dennis McCord. District D is a race among Cynthia Homen, Ivan Lopez and Lynn Apland.
Newman: Mayor Robert Martina is seeking a new term against E. Timothy Parker. The two council seats are being sought by incumbents Casey Graham and Nick Candea and challengers Walter Waite and Davis Hopp Freitas.
Modesto does not have elections for city offices this year.
The Nov. 6 election also will feature state and federal legislative contests, a few county offices and numerous school, fire, water and other district boards.
