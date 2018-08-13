Turlock has four-way contest for mayor. Races set for some of county’s other cities

Turlock will have a four-way race for mayor in the Nov. 6 election, but the candidates for one of two council seats have not been finalized.
Some of the other city elections in Stanislaus County are not yet set. Friday, Aug. 10, was the deadline for races where an incumbent filed for re-election. It is extended to Wednesday, Aug. 15, for races without incumbents.
The details:
Turlock: Mayor Gary Soiseth will face a challenge from Councilwoman Amy Bublak, former mayor Brad Bates and Jaime Franco.
Filing remains open in council District 1, where Matthew Jacob is not seeking a new term. The candidates so far are Logan Sisco, Nicole Larson, Forrest White, Autumn Salazar and Jonathan Boulous.
Filing has closed in District 3, where incumbent Bill DeHart faces Andrew Nosrati.
Oakdale: Filing remains open. Mayor Pat Paul is not seeking a new term. Councilman J.R. McCarty is the only candidate so far to succeed her. Teresa McKinney and incumbent Cherilyn Bairos are the candidates so far for two council seats.
Riverbank: Filing has closed. Luis Uribe, Vernon Whorton and Eva Nash are running in District 1 as the city moves to district rather than at-large elections. In District 3, incumbents Leanne Jones Cruz and Cal Campbell face Jesus Aguiniga.
Hughson: Mayor Jeramy Young and council members George Carr and Harold Hill are unopposed for new terms. Filing has closed.
Waterford: Mayor Mike Van WInkle is unopposed for re-election. Council incumbents Ken Krause and Joshua Whitfield did not seek new terms, so filing remains open. The candidates as of Monday were Elizabeth Talbott and Joseph Ewing.
Patterson: Filing has closed. Mayor Deborah Novelli is unopposed for a new term, as is District B council incumbent Dennis McCord. District D is a race among Cynthia Homen, Ivan Lopez and Lynn Apland.
Newman: Information was not available Monday.
Modesto and Ceres do not have elections for city offices this year.
The Nov. 6 election also will feature state and federal legislative contests, a few county offices and numerous school, fire, water and other district boards.
