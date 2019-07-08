Stanislaus County leader won’t seek another term. Is her political career over?

Kristin Olsen on state water plan: ‘I’ve never seen such a sinister, arrogant, attitude ...’ Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen vented about the State Water Resources Control Board’s final Bay Delta Plan, which proposes that dams above release 40 percent of the natural flows in the Merced, Tuolumne and Stanislaus rivers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen vented about the State Water Resources Control Board’s final Bay Delta Plan, which proposes that dams above release 40 percent of the natural flows in the Merced, Tuolumne and Stanislaus rivers.

Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen announced Monday she won’t seek re-election next year to another term.

In a statement sent to The Modesto Bee and posted on her Facebook page, the former state assemblywoman said she will complete her term as a county supervisor through 2020, but her 15 years of public service are coming to an end.

“I believe public service is for a season, not a lifetime, and it is time for me to pass the torch of elected leadership onto somebody else,” her statement said.

Olsen said she made the announcement four months ahead of a November filing deadline for supervisorial races to allow time for candidates to prepare to run. She has represented the Oakdale-Riverbank area on the county Board of Supervisors since January 2017. The cycle of election activity has moved up because of California’s early primary in March 2020.

Olsen began her political career as a Modesto City Councilwoman and was elected to the state Legislature in 2010. She was the Republican leader in the Assembly from 2014 to 2016 before terming out. Olsen ran unopposed for the Board of Supervisors to win a four-year term.

In January, Olsen went to work for the California Strategies lobbying firm as a principal to the firm’s Sacramento and Central Valley offices.

