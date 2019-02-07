Stanislaus County shakes up emergency response system to get to patients faster

American Medical Response community paramedic John Perino, right, responds to a call in Modesto on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. Perino is one of five community paramedics in Stanislaus county authorized to sidestep state regulation to help better serve the mentally ill here and ease the burden on overcrowded emergency departments through a pilot program of California’s Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com