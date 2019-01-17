The first Women’s March Modesto protested Trump. Saturday’s will be different

The third annual Women’s March Modesto on Saturday will celebrate the November 2018 election, when Democrats flipped the House of Representatives and made other gains.
That’s a switch from the first March, held in Modesto and elsewhere in 2017 amid shock that Donald Trump had just been elected president.
Modesto’s version this year will start at 10 a.m. at McHenry and Briggsmore avenues, then head south on McHenry and west on Needham Street to Graceada Park. A noon rally is planned there, along with music, food, information booths and more.
The march is officially nonpartisan — at least one person carried a pro-Trump sign last year — but a glance at the speakers and sponsors suggests that this won’t be an especially Republican gathering.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, will speak, several weeks after defeating GOP incumbent Jeff Denham. So will state Sen. Anna Caballero, the Democratic winner of the race to succeed termed-out Republican Anthony Cannella.
Also at the microphone will be Melissa Santos of Mi Familia Vota, Isabel Garcia of March for Our Lives, and Modesto poet laureate Stella Beratlis.
The theme of the march is “Celebrate our Vote,” a step up from last year’s “Hear our Vote.” The past election also boosted Democratic numbers in the California Legislator and the number of governorships in the party’s hands.
“I think the mood is encouraging, and people are definitely excited,” said Patty Hughes, one of the lead organizers, by phone Thursday. “And there’s a lot more hope, post-election, for the future.”
She did not have a guess on whether the turnout would eclipse the estimated 1,200 people last year or the 1,000 or so in 2017. But she did note that the expected dry weather could boost the numbers.
Another change this year: The Graceada activities will start at 10 a.m., rather than noon, for people who cannot march.
Volunteers already have made many signs for the march and knitted the pussy hats that have become a symbol of the event.
The 19 sponsors and supporters include Democratic clubs and groups working for racial equality, labor rights, protection from sexual abuse and other causes.
Comments