Could Jeff Denham go from election loss to Trump’s cabinet?

Outgoing Rep. Jeff Denham’s next job could be in President Donald Trump’s cabinet.
The White House and various other leaders have approached Denham, R-Turlock, as a potential candidate to succeed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, said Bret Manley, Denham’s chief of staff.
“People see it as a good fit,” Manley said, because of Denham’s strong advocacy on critical water issues. He hosted Zinke, in fact, on a July visit drawing attention to Valley opposition to a “water grab” by state officials, who last week approved a controversial plan favoring fish over farmers in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
Denham, first elected in 2010, also is friendly with many members of the U.S. Senate, which confirms White House nominees; his 10th District is among western states, the Interior department’s focus; and he’s been a Trump loyalist.
And Denham is buddies with Kevin McCarthy, currently House majority speaker. Both appeared with Trump in October when the president signed Denham’s legislation providing funding for water projects; a few days earlier, Denham was on hand when Trump signed a presidential memorandum aimed at helping thirsty California farmers.
Denham lost a November re-election bid to Rep.-elect Josh Harder, D-Turlock, who received 9,990 more votes among 222,000 cast, for 52.3 percent. He will be sworn in Jan. 3.
Zinke lasted nearly two years but is leaving the Interior under a cloud, with ongoing ethics investigations into allegations of business conflicts of interest and misusing government money. His tenure has been noted for pro-gas and oil drilling and mining policies, shrinking national monuments, and dampening wildlife protections.
Rumors of potential successors have floated since Zinke’s resignation was announced Saturday. Other candidates include outgoing Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, Rep. Raúl Labrador of Idaho, Idaho Gov. Butch Otter, Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah, and Deputy Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who may be named to the interim post. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers isn’t interested in the job, Roll Call reported Monday.
The White House, itself coping with top-level turnover, has not announced a plan for replacing Zinke. Denham had not been invited to interview as of Tuesday afternoon.
Trump might see Denham’s longtime advocacy of privatizing federal property as a downside. For years Denham has suggested selling off government land and assets, but Trump frowned on the idea as a candidate in 2016.
The White House told McClatchy’s Washington bureau that “the president would insist upon an Interior leader who shared his position on federal lands.”
Denham, 51, owns an agricultural bin company based in Salinas. His family lives on the East Coast and owns another home in Turlock.
The 10th Congressional District covers Stanislaus County and the south part of San Joaquin County.
