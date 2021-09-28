Turlock to consider contract for emergency homeless shelter. Has it ever been needed?

An overflow homeless shelter at an exhibit hall on the Stainslaus County Fairgrounds remains unused in Turlock, Calif. on April 19, 2021. Turlock Gospel Mission

The Turlock City Council on Tuesday is set to vote on a contract for overflow shelter services at the Stanislaus County Fairground during the city’s indefinite declared homeless emergency.

Under the reimbursement agreement, Turlock would pay Turlock Gospel Mission up to about $140,000 to provide a 200-bed overnight shelter at the city’s request or when need exceeds capacity at the nonprofit’s existing shelter.

The mission has not needed to open an overnight shelter at the fairgrounds since it began renting an exhibit hall in April, executive director Christian Curby said.

The city paid the mission $48,000 for renting it during the first homeless crisis this year, which ran from March 14 to July 13 and focused on reducing dangers associated with encampments. Because the city did not identify new encampments after clearing three, Interim City Manager Sarah Eddy declared a second emergency July 9 to continue efforts connecting homeless residents with services.

When the rental agreement between the mission and the fair ended around late July, Curby said the Turlock Police Department moved the beds that had been set up to a city warehouse. The mission and fair then negotiated the new agreement, which began Sept. 17 and lasts through Sept. 1, 2022. Turlock’s current declared homeless crisis lacks an end date, however.

Under the new agreement, the fair will provide space to the mission upon request if the fairgrounds has availability at the time, said Matt Cranford, CEO of the Stanislaus County Fair. The agreement deals with the same hall, but Curby said the fair can offer comparable facilities if it is not available. With a kitchen and bigger restrooms, Cranford said the hall is the fair’s most utilized building.

“We’re excited to help out, be a part of this and help the Gospel Mission, the community and those that need it,” Cranford said. “We’re also trying to balance out our other priorities that are useful for the community, which are holding events and whatnot. We think we’ve got a good mix of the two coming in.”

Like before, the mission agreed to transport people from its shelter on South Broadway to the fairgrounds each night it runs the overflow shelter, Cranford said. The mission is also responsible for transporting people back to South Broadway every morning, which is part of the city agreement. Considering it holds youth events, Cranford said, the fair did not want a 24-hour shelter on site.

“I’m very pleased at the willingness by the Stanislaus County Fair executive staff and board to find a creative way to work with us,” Curby said. “I think it’s amazing. I’m just thrilled that they were willing to do it.”

When needed, Curby said, the mission can prepare to open an overflow shelter in a matter of hours. While the city can request the mission open it, Curby said, staff plan to do so if its shelter occupancy hits 75% or more for four days.

The mission can fit 80 beds in its South Broadway shelter, and Williams previously said the nonprofit did not exceed 60 people per night during the first homeless emergency this year.

The city contract also requires the mission not obligate people seeking shelter to attend faith-based treatment programs or religious services. The mission does not require religious commitments to access any of its services or programs, Curby said.

Turlock officials are scheduled to discuss the reimbursement agreement for overflow shelter during the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The public can participate via Zoom or in person at 156 S. Broadway.