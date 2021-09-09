Nearby community hires former Turlock city manager after settlement. What’s his new pay?

Manteca on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 hired former Turlock City Manager Toby Wells as its new city manager.

The Manteca City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a three-year contract to hire Wells as city manager and pay him an annual salary of $230,000.

Wells earned $220,000 a year in Turlock while employed from April 2020 to May 2021. The City Council put him on investigatory leave in January and Turlock determined it had sufficient cause to fire him. Wells disagreed and denied all allegations, per the settlement agreement.

Neither Manteca officials nor members of the public rose questions about the settlement agreement or $55,000 severance before the unanimous vote Tuesday. Turlock previously denied to disclose any reports detailing the subject or findings of the investigation.

“I am ready and excited to bring my prior city manager experience to the table to tackle Manteca’s unique challenges and opportunities as a thriving city with a small-town feel,” Wells said in a press release. “Thank you to the City Council for placing your trust in me; I look forward to getting to know my colleagues and the community better as we all work toward a shared vision for Manteca.”

Wells will start the job Sept. 16, taking over for the interim city manager who also has a Stanislaus County connection. Retired Modesto Police Chief Mike Harden has served as Manteca’s interim city manager since April.

Prior to his stint in Turlock, Wells served as the Ceres city manager for six years. He previously worked as Ceres’s city engineer and director of public works. Manteca Mayor Ben Cantu said the city looks forward to working with him.

“City Council directed staff to perform an extensive, nationwide talent search for our next City Manager,” Cantu said in the release. “I am glad we are all in agreement on Toby Wells filling that position.”

Wells will be Manteca’s fourth permanent city manager in the past five years, The Manteca Bulletin reported. The last city manager was Miranda Lutzow, who resigned in February.