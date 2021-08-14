Family prays at hospital for a miracle as Turlock horse rider fights brain injury

As Summer Vigil-Gardner continued to fight a severe brain injury Friday inside Doctors Medical Center, her mother stood outside the hospital with loved ones and talked about the whirlwind of emotions she’s experienced the past few days.

Regina Vigil-Gardner has felt sadness over her daughter’s condition, hurt at what the family is going through and anger at the driver who hit Summer and her horse in a distracted driving crash Wednesday in Turlock.

“When I go back to see my daughter again, I’m going to go through the whole feeling of someone ripping me to pieces,” Vigil-Gardner said.

About 50 people gathered at 7 p.m. Friday outside Doctors Medical Center to pray for a miracle in the 19-year-old’s recovery. They prayed, lit candles and held up a photo of Summer with her beloved horse, Riggs. Vigil-Gardner said some of the attendees were inspired to come out after only meeting Summer once, while others wanted to show support despite not knowing her at all.

Summer was almost back to her family’s ranch after taking her daily ride with Riggs when the crash occurred. Riggs died from the impact, and Summer was left in critical condition as of Friday. Her family is trying to move hospitals as she battles a fever and high blood pressure, Vigil-Gardner said.

They expect to find out more about her brain activity Saturday, and Vigil-Gardner is scared.

“I don’t want tomorrow to come,” Vigil-Gardner said Friday. “If they tell me I can’t bring my daughter home and that she is no longer here with us but her body’s here, I don’t know how I’m gonna do it for my kids.”

Summer is battling for her life

The family isn’t giving up quite yet. Doctors told her people do not typically survive crashes similar to the one on Wednesday, Vigil-Gardner said. How Summer is still alive after surgery is a sign of her strength.

When she asks Summer to squeeze her hand, Vigil-Gardner said she feels her move. Doctors say the movements are spasms, but Vigil-Gardner said she knows her daughter is trying to show she is fighting for her life.

“We have hope and we have faith, but we all know that it’s in God’s hands,” Vigil-Gardner said.

Summer, who attended Pitman High School, loves and trusts animals more than people, her family said. She wants to work in a veterinary hospital someday.

Riggs was Summer’s first horse, Vigil-Gardner said, a gift for the teen’s 18th birthday. Talking to Riggs was like therapy for her. She lived in her cowgirl boots, would lay in the dirt with him and bathed him herself.

She cared for other animals just as much, her brother’s girlfriend, Griselda Barajas, said.

Summer would go around the ranch collecting chicks hatched on the ranch, and she recently rescued a baby goat that wasn’t wanted by its mother. She named the little goat Daisy, bottle feeding her and taking her around in a diaper.

“That little goat is like her baby, too,” Barajas said.

Barajas, 25, has lived with Summer’s family on-and-off throughout the last six years, which she said gave her the chance to see Summer grow up into a young woman.

Despite being a quiet person, Summer is tough, Barajas said. She’s never afraid to stick up for her beliefs or protect family members. And when Barajas is sad, Summer always takes the time to ask Barajas about how she’s feeling.

“She’s taught me a lot, to really just stand up for people and just be a good person,” Barajas said.

Brad Gardner, Summer’s father, said she also shows compassion for people she doesn’t know. At Summer’s insistence, the family often helps homeless people with whatever food, drink or money they have on hand.

Summer’s father ‘feeling kind of empty and lost ...’

Now, seeing his daughter barely respond to his touches breaks Gardner’s heart. Summer has started pulling away a little when Gardner touches her feet – she never liked that, he said – but sometimes she doesn’t react at all.

“I’m feeling kind of empty and lost right now,” Gardner said.

After happened to Summer and Riggs, Vigil-Gardner said she is worried about the safety of other riders in Turlock. She thinks about the impact required to kill a horse and wonders what would have happened if someone was walking there instead.

Vigil-Gardner believes the driver should have had plenty of time to see the two companions on the road, and she knows Summer and Riggs looked out for each other while riding.

“Summer was a safe rider, and for my baby girl not to come home because somebody got distracted is unthinkable,” Vigil-Gardner said.