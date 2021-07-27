Turlock man flown to burn center after early morning fire

A man was flown to a burn center following an early morning fire in Turlock Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Turlock Fire Department

A Turlock man was flown by helicopter to a burn center Tuesday following an early morning vehicle fire.

The Turlock Fire Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Payne Way in southern Turlock just after 4 a.m. for a report of a working structure fire.

Fire Capt. Jason Bernard said the two fire crews in the south Turlock were on medical calls so the two northern crews responded, along with Ceres firefighters.

The first crew to arrive found two fully engulfed vehicles in the driveway of the residence. Firefighters got the blaze under control before it spread to the residence.

Bernard said a man came out of the house suffering from burns. He didn’t know how the man sustained the burns or the extent of them but said the man is expected to survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.