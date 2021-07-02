Turlock homeless shelter offers cooling center. Here’s when it’s open this summer

The Turlock Gospel Mission opened a cooling center on its patio in Turloc, Calif. in mid-June 2021 and plans to run it daily until the end of the summer.

Anyone seeking relief from the heat can go to the Turlock Gospel Mission’s cooling center, open every day until the end of the summer or whenever its day center reopens.

Since the mission opened the cooling center on its patio for the first time in mid-June, about 20 people have entered it daily, Executive Director Christian Curby said.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., men, women and children are welcome to the cooling center outside the mission’s homeless shelter at 437 South Broadway, according to a press release. People can bring their pets to the cooling area, too, Curby said.

“It’s just a place for people to cool off and get some rest, a drink and food while our day center is closed,” Curby said.

Remodeling of the day center was expected to be completed this July, but Curby said the pandemic delayed construction. The mission hopes the day center can reopen before the winter shelter season, which typically begins in late October or early November, Curby said.

The center has been closed since around March 2020, Curby said.

For now, staff set up a large evaporative cooler and tents on the shelter patio. While temperatures hit 97 degrees Wednesday afternoon, Curby said it was 75 degrees in the cooling center.

People living on the streets are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning also face higher risk.

The mission currently needs donations of bottled water, hygiene items, pet food, human food and light wearable clothing, the press release said. Donors can drop items off at 437 South Broadway.

To celebrate a new playground and the cooling center, the mission is also holding an event Saturday at noon. Families are welcome for food, games and information about its services.