Slimmed-down Stanislaus County Fair will start selling tickets to its loudest events

Ticket sales will start Wednesday, June 2, for the destruction derbies and other motor sports at the Stanislaus County Fair.

It may be the clearest sign yet the fair is really back after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19.

The fair will run over three weekends in July, rather than the usual 10 straights days, to keep people socially distanced on the Turlock grounds. The carnival, food sales, livestock events and other activities will follow the rules.

The motor sports will start with truck and tractor pulls Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10. A racing event called Dirt Drags will follow on Sunday, July 11.

The destruction derbies will be on Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17. Monster trucks will clash on Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24.

“We are very excited to get back to something normal, which means putting on amazing shows for everyone,” fair CEO Matt Cranford said in a news release. “There is nothing more normal than a destruction derby on a summer evening in Stanislaus County!”

Tickets are $25 for all motor sports events except for Dirt Drags, which costs $12. They must be purchased online at www.stancofair.com. Sales will start at 10 a.m. June 2.

The fair management has yet to announce exactly how other activities will be conducted. Cranford said last month that this would depend on the status of COVID-19 control in the county.