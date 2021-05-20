Turlock Police make arrest in sex trafficking of a minor

Modesto Bee file

Turlock Police on Wednesday night arrested a man suspected of sex trafficking a 17-year-old victim.

Javen Novella, 19, was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sex acts and pimping and pandering of a minor over the age of 16. According to arrest records, Novella is from Fresno.

Investigators with Turlock’s Special Investigations Unit made the arrest. The Bee asked Turlock Police for details in the case on Thursday and was told a press release would be issued.

We will update this story when information is available.