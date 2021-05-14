Missing a pet? Dozens of dogs rescued from home of Turlock resident who found, kept them

Turlock Police Department

Almost 50 dogs were rescued Wednesday from the home of a Turlock resident who said the animals were all strays, according to a release from the city’s Animal Services.

Animal Services officers responded to a report that the resident was over Turlock’s three-dog limit, said the release, issued in response to an inquiry from The Modesto Bee. Officers contacted the resident, who agreed to surrender the animals.

There were 49 dogs in the home, including some who were born while at the residence. The release did not say how long the resident had been keeping such a large number of dogs.

The dogs had apparently been found as strays all around Turlock, and the resident decided to keep them instead of turning them into the city, the release said.

After examining the dogs, Animal Services determined that none of them would need to be euthanized and that none of them had microchips.

Animal Services is not putting the dogs up for adoption right away, instead holding them until May 18 for people trying to find lost pets. Photos of all the animals are posted on the department’s Facebook page.

After May 18, up to 50 people will be able to add their name to a list of interested adopters by calling Animal Services at 209-656-3140 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Animal Services will then draw names May 25 on Facebook Live, and new owners will get to pick a dog in the order that their name was drawn.

Any dogs not adopted will be sent to animal rescues.

Animal Services said pet owners should spay and neuter their pets and can do so through the city’s low-cost program.

The release also said pets should be microchipped so they can be easily returned if they are lost or run away. Animal Services offers microchipping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday by calling 209-656-3140.