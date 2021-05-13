Multiple structures destroyed in Turlock fire Thursday

A grain silo and other buildings were destroyed during a multi-alarm fire Thursday afternoon near the corner of East Avenue and Johnson Road in Turlock.

Moses Lopez, the owner of a flea market next to the property where the fire occurred, said multiple structures were destroyed by the flames. The grain silo collapsed just before 2:30 p.m., and other buildings were already down by the time.

The Turlock Fire Department is being assisted by multiple area crews, including Hughson, Ceres, Denair and Westport. They are working to protect other structures on the property, including a home, while the flames continue to burn.

The Turlock Irrigation District was also on scene because of nearby power lines.

Johnson is closed between East and Brier Road

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.