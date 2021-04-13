Coroner identifies Gustine man killed in Keyes ATV crash

The Gustine man who died in an ATV collision on Monday was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as 50-year-old Daniel Hernandez.

Hernandez was driving a Kubota south on Washington Road, south of the town of Keyes, when it was rear-ended by a Dodge pickup driven by 30-year-old Eric Mays, of Turlock.

Hernandez was thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead at the scene. Mays suffered minor injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and still working to determine if Hernandez was already in the roadway when he was rear-ended or if he’d just pulled out from the almond orchard on the west side of the road.