Navy serviceman from Newman killed in Turlock crash

Turlock police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night on the 3500 block of West Monte Vista Avenue.

Officers responded to the crash shortly after 8 p.m. No information on the circumstances were available from police Tuesday morning, but the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office said William Pizarro, 19, of Newman died as a result of the crash.

The victim’s Facebook profile has his name as William Shawn Pizarro, and a gofundme account set up to help his family with a funeral and other expenses indicates he went by Shawn.

According to his profile, Pizarro went to Orestimba High School and served as an aviation machinist mate at Naval Air Station Lemoore, which is in King and Fresno counties.

