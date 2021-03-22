Driver hurt, goats and sheep escape in traffic-stopping crash on Highway 99 in Turlock

A crash on Highway 99 in Turlock on Monday morning caused moderate injuries to a driver and left livestock running around in the center divide until the animals could be rounded up and loaded onto a replacement trailer, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 9:40 on northbound 99 south of West Monte Vista Avenue.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet SUV in the fast lane made an unsafe turning movement and struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup.

The pickup overturned multiple times and came to rest upside down. Driver Orfil Gutierrez, 41, of Chowchilla was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center, CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said.

The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Fernando Balthazar of Ceres, was uninjured as his vehicle suffered front-end damage and went down the embankment off the right shoulder of the highway.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. DUI is not suspected, but the investigation suggests Balthazar may have been sleepy, Olsen said. “Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence,” he said. “If you find yourself tired behind the wheel, exit the freeway to a safe location and do not continue until it is absolutely safe to do so.”

About 20 animals, a mix of sheep and goats, got out of their overturned trailer. A handful suffered minor injuries, Olsen said. The fast lane and middle lane were closed until about 10:15 so they could be safely corralled. Traffic was slowed because of the crash, and by about 10:55 a.m., it remained backed up to about Lander Avenue.