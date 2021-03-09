Turlock cyclist killed in hit-and-run identified. Police give more info on car

Modesto Bee file

The bicyclist who died Saturday in Turlock after being struck by a car whose driver left the scene was 44-year-old Johnny Romo of Turlock, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in finding the driver of a charcoal gray Mercedes sedan that will have visible damage to the front and/or side, the Police Department said in a news release Monday. The driver may be seeking repair at an auto body shop.

The collision happened about 7:15 p.m. on North Front Street near Almond Avenue. The car involved fled the scene before officers arrived, the news release said.

The driver was last seen heading west on West Canal Drive, police spokesman Sgt. Michael Parmley said in an email Tuesday morning. “The vehicle is believed to be a gray CLS 550 Mercedes with a 2012 to 2014 model year,” he said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on the case is urged to contact Officer Hunter Gallup at 209-668-5550, ext. 6747.