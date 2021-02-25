Residents asleep, uninjured when Turlock home is struck by gunfire, police say

No one was injured when a Turlock home was struck by gunfire early Thursday, with rounds making it into the residence, Turlock police reported.

In the 1 a.m. hour, several callers reported the sounds of shots fired in the area of Sunday and Sunbird drives, Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Michael Parmley told The Bee later Thursday morning. The streets are just southeast of Geer and Taylor roads.

Officers responded and checked the area but found nothing, Parmley said. About 30 minutes later, the department got a call of a drive-by shooting in the 100 block of Sunday Drive.

The residents of the home fired upon — three adults — said they were asleep at the time of the shooting and didn’t call 911 until they noticed their home had been struck multiple times, Parmley said.

Officers found evidence of the shooting in front of the home, inside the home and in the roadway. They are doing follow-up interviews to see if any nearby residents caught the suspect vehicle on surveillance cameras, the sergeant said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Turlock Police Department tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6111, or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.