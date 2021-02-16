Turlock man arrested after attacking another man with large tree limb, police say

Modesto Bee file

Turlock Police arrested a man on Monday for allegedly beating another man with a large tree limb in downtown Turlock.

The attack happened in the area of Third and Market streets just after 1 p.m., said Sgt. Mike Parmley.

He said a witness called 911 and reported the victim was on the ground being beaten.

The witnesses gave a description of the suspect and responding officers located him walking away from the area. Adan Cardona, 41 of Turlock, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim suffered multiple serious injuries, including a laceration to his head, but is expect to survive, Parmley said.

He did not know what precipitated the attack or whether the suspect and victim knew each other. Police continue to investigate the case.