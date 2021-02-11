Update: Coroner identifies Turlock driver killed in collision with freight train

Roy Fambrough, 81, of Turlock was the driver killed Monday in a collision with a freight train, the Stanisalus County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

Fambrough was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, where Monte Vista Avenue crosses tracks owned by the Union Pacific Railroad.

The Turlock Police Department and paramedics responded to the scene after the collision was reported at about 1:45 p.m.

Police said earlier that Fambrough drove west onto the tracks from Golden State Boulevard despite a functioning crossing arm and warning lights.

The northbound train struck his Subaru at an unknown speed, police said. Fambrough was the sole occupant.

The tracks are part of a busy freight corridor for UP. They run right next to Monte Vista Crossings, the largest shopping center in Turlock.