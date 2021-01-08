Turlock man wanted for murder and carjacking arrested in Oklahoma

Modesto Bee file

A man accused of fatally shooting a Turlock man then carjacking a second victim in the parking lot of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store last year has been arrested in Oklahoma.

Jeramie Hoover, 22 years old, of Turlock was arrested on suspicion of shooting 39-year-old Joel Lopez Guzman multiple times in the parking lot on Lander Avenue on Nov. 16.

Turlock Police Sgt. Mike Parmley said Hoover then carjacked another man, ordering him to drive away from the scene then later letting him out of the vehicle and driving away.

Parmley said the carjacking victim knew the homicide victim but he was in no way connected with the shooting.

Parmley would not say what motivated the shooting.

Turlock Police Department Detectives gathered evidence, obtained search warrants and conducted multiple witness interviews during the investigation.

Detectives then received information that Hoover had fled to Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Law enforcement there arrested Hoover during a traffic stop on Jan. 7

He was booked into jail in Oklahoma and is awaiting extradition back to Stanislaus County.

Turlock Police Detectives ask anyone with information about the homicide to call Detective Jason Tosta at (209) 664-7324. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.