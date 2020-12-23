Wiretap in Turlock gang investigation leads to 23 arrests, seizure of guns and drugs

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

An investigation that began with a home invasion robbery in Turlock led to wiretaps on two Norteño gang members that resulted in the arrests of 23 people and the seizure of a large amount of drugs and cash and 18 guns over the past nine months, authorities said

The operation by the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU), including assistance from the Turlock Police Department and the Central Valley Gang Impact Task Force, began following a March 17 home invasion robbery in the 800 block of Martinez Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department.

During the robbery a man and his pregnant girlfriend were pistol-whipped, his parent were held at gunpoint, and a backpack was stolen, said Sgt. Tom Letras.

Investigators identified Adrian Ortiz, 26, and Ivan Gonzalez-Velasquez, 24, both of Turlock, as the suspects and obtained warrants for wiretaps on their phones, Letras said.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered evidence of robberies, home invasions, drug sales, illegal weapons sales, and criminal street gang activity.

The investigation was primarily focused on three Norteño gang subsets: “Turlocos,” “Familia Unida (FU),” and “Varrio West Side Turlock (VWST),” all of which operate in the Turlock area, according to the press release.

As detectives monitored the suspects’ phone conversations, they learned about drug deals and drug houses and how the gang would tax its members and even members of the public operating lawful business in the territory that the gang claimed belonged to them.

For example, Letras said there were discussions about collecting money from the relative of one of the gang members who owned a landscaping business.

“This gave us a unique insight into how the gang was operating and how they were making money for the gang,” SIU Lt. Jason Cook said in the press release. “The investigation led us to multiple residences where drugs were being sold, and search warrants at many of those locations resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash, and weapons.”

Not all of the 23 people were arrested were gang members, Letras said

“However, they worked with the gang members to grow, manufacture, and sell illegal drugs and prescription pills,” he said.

Authorities served search warrants at 17 locations throughout the last nine months and wrote more than 50 search warrants to obtain wiretaps and search cell phones, computers, cars and other buildings involved in the illegal activities.

In all, 18 firearms, $19,800 in cash, two pounds of methamphetamine, 786 marijuana plants, 19.4 pounds of processed marijuana, 4.8 grams of cocaine and 293 prescription pills were seized.

“Gang investigations can be difficult because many gang members won’t talk to law enforcement and many citizens living in these gang-infested neighborhoods fear retaliation if they offer information or cooperate with authorities,” Cook said in the press release.