Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Turlock

Video shows Turlock firefighters battling garage fire

The Turlock Fire Department on Friday released video of firefighters extinguishing flames in a detached garage of a home on Merritt Street.

Flames were coming from the garage and patio cover when crews arrived at the home around 11 p.m. Thursday.

One fire crew used a hose to keep the fire from spreading while another crew cut away the aluminum garage door so they could get inside and fully extinguish the fire.

The garage was badly burned but because firefighters stopped it from spreading, the home was undamaged and the four residents are safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Erin Tracy
Erin Tracy
Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service