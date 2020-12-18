Video shows Turlock firefighters battling garage fire

The Turlock Fire Department on Friday released video of firefighters extinguishing flames in a detached garage of a home on Merritt Street.

Flames were coming from the garage and patio cover when crews arrived at the home around 11 p.m. Thursday.

One fire crew used a hose to keep the fire from spreading while another crew cut away the aluminum garage door so they could get inside and fully extinguish the fire.

The garage was badly burned but because firefighters stopped it from spreading, the home was undamaged and the four residents are safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

