Carol of the Cops: Stan State PD puts out a flashy video to celebrate the season

Calling all fans of Christmas light shows set to music. Personnel with the University Police Department at Stanislaus State in Turlock volunteered their time to produce a striking video of patrol cars’ lights dancing to “Carol of the Bells” by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

It’s on the department’s Facebook page, with an introduction by Chief Clint Strode. Officer Quenna Martinez pitched the idea of doing the video for this holiday season that’s so far from normal, the chief told The Bee, and Sgt. Givo Ysael took all the video clips and edited them together to match the music.

“He just knocked it out of the park with his video editing. He did a really good job,” Stroud said.

At the start of the video, the chief notes that many people won’t be able to enjoy their holiday traditions this year, like getting together with loved one. “And so we just wanted to kind of do something to put a smile on people’s faces if we could,” he said Thursday morning.

The aim was simple: to make the holiday season “a little bit brighter. And that’s probably a bad pun, with the police lights,” Stroud said.

The chief, Martinez and Ysael all work the day shift, so came back at dark, on their own time, to shoot the video, which was well-received on Facebook.

Mariposa resident Marina Fisher commented, “I’m sure there are people out there thinking, oh, this is how our money is wasted. Not me, I thought it was fantastic and such a great morale booster. Lord knows we need something to boost our morale.”

And Fati Elias Hernandez commented, “Awe, love our UPD!! This had me smiling throughout! And that ending had me rollin’.”

“I will say the ending was my idea. That’s about the only credit I can take for that video,” Stroud said.

All we’ll tell you is the four patrol cars quickly pull out to respond to a dispatch. You’ll have to watch to learn where they’re heading.

