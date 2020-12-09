Modesto Bee Logo
Where to look for holiday cheer? Stanislaus reader recommendations are here

Two hundred fifty-eight feet of comfort and joy.

For 11 years now, that’s what motorists experience as they pass Maria and Aaron Moss’ home at 3101 Coffee Road in Modesto. Those who can pull over near the house just north of Rumble Road are welcome to immerse themselves in the warm, bright display by walking a path through the yard.

The couple’s celebration of Christmas includes 215 blow-molded plastic decorations, including Santas, choir singers, nutcrackers, snowmen, candy canes, candles and more. Most of them are vintage, dating back decades.

A few two-dimensional lighted pieces were purchased from a Ripon business that did commercial holiday lighting displays, Aaron Moss said. When it went out of business, the owner informed a Facebook decorating group, whose members, including the Mosses, quickly bought the remaining inventory.

But arguably the most eye-catching pieces, Moss made himself. They include the messages “Believe” and “Peace on Earth” that he shaped by hand using pencil rod. Moss said he found a font he liked, used an overhead projector to trace the words onto plywood, then used screws to create a pattern for the metal rod.

And a couple of 14-foot-tall lighted poinsettias have a frame of 3/8-inch rebar. They’re his oldest handmade pieces, dating back six years.

“A lot of us crazy Christmas folks make a lot of our big pieces.,” Moss said.

Of his and Maria’s display, which this year was put up over nine days, he added, “It’s a hobby, but we do it for the community and for the kids and everybody. And it seems like this year, everybody needs a little extra right now.”

Lots of people around Stanislaus County clearly feel the same way. Year after year, they spend hours or days putting up beautiful holiday displays that reflect a range of time periods and styles: old-school blow-molds, hand-cut and hand-painted stand-ups, inflatables, sculptures and flashing displays synchronized to music.

We asked readers to share their own, or their neighbors’, must-see outdoor holiday displays. Here are the replies we received:

Modesto

Oakdale

Ceres

Turlock

Hughson house.jpg
Several homes on Mariposa Drive in Hughson decorate for the Christmas season. Kevin Cloherty

Hughson

The Bee hopes no submissions were overlooked. If you’d like to add a home, just email the address to jfarrow@modbee.com. We’ll update as new entries come in.

