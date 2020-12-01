ATV rider dies after crashing into wall of Turlock-area market, CHP reports

A man riding an all-terrain vehicle died after crashing into the wall of a building south of Turlock on Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. at South First and H streets in an unincorporated part of Stanislaus County, according to a CHP news release.

The rider of a 1986 Honda had been going north on First at high speed when he struck the wall of a market. He was not wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet, the news release said.

The rider, a 41-year-old Delhi man, was treated at the scene and taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, where he was pronounced dead.

The news release said it has yet to be determined if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

His name was withheld pending notification of family.