As temps drop below freezing, Turlock Gospel Mission not turning away women and children

The Turlock Gospel Mission
Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com

The Turlock Gospel Mission announced Thursday evening that it is open and has beds or mats available at any hour for women and children experiencing homelessness. The mission made the announcement as tonight’s low is expected to reach 28 degrees.

“These individuals do not need to be accompanied by emergency services, they just need to come in to shelter,” Gospel Mission Executive Director Christian Curby said in an email.

The mission’s shelter is at 437 South Broadway, near downtown, and staff can be reached at 209-656-1033.

Profile Image of Kevin Valine
Kevin Valine
Kevin Valine covers local government, homelessness and general assignment for The Modesto Bee. He is a graduate of San Jose State University.
