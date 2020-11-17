Police searching for suspect after Turlock man fatally shot outside auto parts store

Modesto Bee file

A Turlock man was fatally shot while standing next to his vehicle in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Monday afternoon, police said.

Joel Lopez Guzman, 39, was shot multiple times and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning.

Multiple people called 911 to report the shooting outside the O’Reilly at Lander and West Linwood Avenues at about 3:40 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates Guzman was shot while standing near his white Toyota SUV by a suspect who fled south on Lander in a newer model gray sedan, according to the release.

Officers canvassed the scene for evidence and witnesses while Turlock Police detectives were called out.

Guzman’s Toyota was towed from the scene and investigators are working on search warrants so the vehicle can be processed in hopes of locating additional evidence.

Authorities said a motive for the shooting has not yet been determined and no information about the suspect was released.

Anyone with information about the homicide are asked to call Detective Jason Tosta at 209-664-7324. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.