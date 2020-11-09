Atwater man killed in crash with big rig on Highway 99 in Turlock, CHP reports

A 25-year-old Atwater man died early Sunday when his car rear-ended a big rig on Highway 99 north of Golf Road in Turlock, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision was reported to the CHP shortly after 1 a.m. The investigation found that the Atwater driver, in a 2006 Toyota Corolla, was driving south at an undetermined but high rate of speed.

In the same lane ahead was a 2019 Freightliner truck driven by Brian N. Marie Moil, 23, of Lemoore, according to a news release.

The Toyota was driven directly into the rear of the big rig, resulting in major damage to the car and fatal injuries to the driver.

The truck driver reported no injuries, the CHP said.

It remains under investigation whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision, the news release said.

As of Monday afternoon, the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office was withholding the Atwater man’s name, pending notification of family.