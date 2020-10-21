Turlock man arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

Modesto Bee file

A Turlock man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography after a months-long investigation.

The investigation into Brian Bills, 60, began based on a tip in June, said Sgt. Mike Parmley.

On July 30 investigators served a search warrant at Bills’ home on in the 3000 block of North Walnut Road.

Parmley said authorities seized a computer, which takes time to forensically process.

Ultimately, thousands of images of child pornography were found on the computer, Parmley said, and a warrant was issued for Bills’ arrest.

Bills was booked under a penal code that, if convicted, could result in an increased sentence because there were more than 600 images and at least 10 of those images involved prepubescent minors or minors under the age of 12 year.

None of the victims were local, Parmley said.

Bills was arrested in the Turlock Police Department lobby when he went there to pick up evidence that was seized during the search.