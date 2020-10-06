Turlock
Update: Turlock police investigating 3 shooting scenes; at least 2 of them related
Turlock police were investigating three shooting scenes Tuesday morning.
One was on the 4200 block of Ferreira Ranch Drive, where a home was struck by gunfire four or five times. At least two shots struck a front window. Another was on West Hawkeye Avenue, and the third was on Julian Street.
The first call came in at 6:16 a.m. in the 300 block of West Hawkeye Avenue, Turlock Police Sgt. Michael Parmley said in an email.
“Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of the shooting and a specific apartment that was targeted and hit,” Parmley said. “As of now, there were no injuries as a result of this shooting. The motive for this shooting is not known at this time.”
Police received the second call at 6:39 a.m. regarding the incident on Ferreira Ranch. A home was hit and officers collected evidence from that scene as well, Parmley said.
Investigators got a suspect description in that incident: someone 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 and between 150 and 170 pounds wearing a ski mask. “The initial call indicated the suspect vehicle was an older Chevrolet Cobalt with black rims,” Parmley said. “Developing information showed the suspect vehicle was likely a silver Honda or Lexus with dark colored rims.”
The third call came in at 7:10 a.m. from the 800 block of Julian. A home and several vehicles were hit, Parmley said.
“Video surveillance shows a darker a silver sedan and arrive at the residence and the same suspect as described on the Ferreira Ranch incident shooting at the residence multiple times,” he said. “ The vehicle then flees the area. Evidence indicates the Ferreira Ranch shooting and this shooting are likely related.”
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.
