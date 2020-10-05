Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Turlock

On-duty Turlock police officer involved in crash at Geer and Hawkeye

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Turlock police officer in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a minor-injury collision Sunday night in Turlock, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The time of the crash was 8:49 p.m., and it occurred at the intersection of Hawkeye Avenue and Geer Road, CHP spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said Monday morning.

The officer, driving a 2018 Ford SUV, was eastbound on Hawkeye, making a right turn onto southbound Geer. Another driver, 31-year-old David Sloan of Turlock, was southbound on Geer in a 2017 GMC pickup.

The preliminary investigation shows the officer failed to yield right of way when making his turn. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both men apparently were alone in their vehicles, Olsen said. They complained of pain so were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation, Olsen said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Olsen declined to identify the officer other than as a 28-year-old. An emailed request to the Police Department for the officer’s name did not receive an immediate response.

Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service