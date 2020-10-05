On-duty Turlock police officer involved in crash at Geer and Hawkeye

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Turlock police officer in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a minor-injury collision Sunday night in Turlock, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The time of the crash was 8:49 p.m., and it occurred at the intersection of Hawkeye Avenue and Geer Road, CHP spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said Monday morning.

The officer, driving a 2018 Ford SUV, was eastbound on Hawkeye, making a right turn onto southbound Geer. Another driver, 31-year-old David Sloan of Turlock, was southbound on Geer in a 2017 GMC pickup.

The preliminary investigation shows the officer failed to yield right of way when making his turn. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both men apparently were alone in their vehicles, Olsen said. They complained of pain so were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation, Olsen said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Olsen declined to identify the officer other than as a 28-year-old. An emailed request to the Police Department for the officer’s name did not receive an immediate response.