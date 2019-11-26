Turlock man accused of running over wife as she tried to get baby out of car

A Turlock man was arrested Monday night for allegedly running over his wife as she was trying to get their 1-year-old son out of their vehicle.

The incident occurred at 11:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Wakefield Road, near Dutcher Middle School.

Turlock Police Sgt. Mike Parmley said the couple was arguing and the victim was trying to get their son out of the car when the suspect put it in reverse and backed out of the driveway. The victim was hanging off the vehicle as the suspect drove out of the driveway and onto the street, Parmley said.

He said the victim eventually fell out and was “partially run over.” He wouldn’t say what part of her body was run over or the extent of her injuries, other than that they were not life-threatening.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Multiple witnesses called 911. Within 10 minutes, officers located the suspect, 25-year-old David Moreno Avina, less than a mile away in the 300 block of Starr Avenue. The child was found in the vehicle unharmed.

Avina was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injuries, driving under the influence, and child endangerment.