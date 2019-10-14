Turlock teen killed in weekend crash, another in critical condition

Modesto Bee file

A 17-year-old Turlock girl was killed in a crash in Turlock on Saturday evening and another 17-year-old girl suffered major injuries.

The teens were in a sedan and stopped at a stop sign on westbound Angelus Street at West Avenue South just after 5 p.m., according to Turlock Police.

The sedan entered the intersection, where a southbound SUV crashed into its passenger side. The 18-year-old driver of the SUV did not have a stop sign but Turlock Police said speed appears to be a factor in the collision.

Bystanders at the scene got the driver out of the vehicle and started CPR, which resulted in her regaining consciousness.

The passenger was pinned in the sedan and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Turlock Fire Department. She later died at a hospital.

The other girl is in critical but stable condition, according to Turlock Police.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The Turlock Police Department is not releasing the names of any of the people involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Jake Young at (209) 668-1200. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636, you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 6 68-5550 ext. 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us, if you wish to remain anonymous.