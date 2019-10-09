Video shows armed robber force customer, clerk to ground at Turlock convenience store

SHARE COPY LINK

A masked man with a silver handgun forced a clerk and customer to their knees during a robbery at a Turlock convenience store Sunday evening.

The customer was talking to the clerk at the Kwik In Kwik Out on Geer Road when the suspect entered and pointed the pistol at them. The suspect is a black adult who was wearing dark clothing, a black ski mask and had a hood pulled around his face.

Surveillance video of the robbery shows the suspect point the gun at the customer, who moves to the back of the counter with the clerk, Miranda Stevens, who opens the register.

Stevens said the suspect ordered them to get down and put their hands up.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” she said. “I was in complete shock and all I was thinking is I’m not going argue with him, I am not going to say anything, I am going to be completely still.”

Stevens said she could see the customer shaking next to her.

For her she said, “It was like I wasn’t in my body; it was like, ‘Is this really happening to me right now?’”

Stevens said there’s a panic button at the store but she didn’t have time to push it before the suspect ran to the back of the counter, and wanted to remain still while the suspect gathered Swisher Sweet Cigars and retrieved the pile of cash he’d dropped on the ground.

“I have kids to go home to,” she said. “I don’t need to be a hero; I just wanted him to hurry up, take what he wants and get out.”

Kwik In Kwik Out owner Vic Singh said he is happy with the way his employee acted during the robbery by staying calm and giving the man what he wanted. He said his employees are “like my family” and money and products are not worth them risking their lives.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Detective Brandon Bertram 209-668-5550 ext. 6623 or email the Turlock Police tip line tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us

