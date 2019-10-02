Riverbank pedestrian killed when struck by two vehicles on Highway in Turlock

SHARE COPY LINK

A 41-year-old Riverbank man was killed Tuesday night in Turlock when struck by two vehicles — one of them a semi-truck — on Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collisions occurred about 11:10 p.m. on southbound 99 at Lander Avenue. Santa Rosa resident Dipali Vasadia, 40, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet when the man ran from the center divide into the path of her vehicle.

The right front of the Chevy struck the pedestrian, who continued west into the path of a 2018 Volvo big rig driven by Arnold Valencia, 36, of Atwater.

Medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene. Neither Vasadia nor Valencia was injured, the CHP said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It has not been determined whether the pedestrian, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.