Turlock man, 21, who crashed on Claus Road in Modesto dies from injuries

The 21-year-old Turlock man who crashed after losing control of his car on a Claus Road curve Monday night has died, the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Carter Nelson suffered major injuries but initially was reported to be in stable condition at a hospital.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m., south of Johansen High School. Speed appears to be a factor in Nelson losing control of his 2003 Honda Civic, going off the road and striking a tree, police said.

Nelson was alone in the car.