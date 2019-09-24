Turlock driver, 21, badly hurt in Claus Road crash in Modesto

Modesto Bee file

A 21-year-old Turlock man suffered major injuries in a crash on Claus Road on Monday night, Modesto police reported.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m., Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. Carter Nelson was southbound in a 2003 Honda Civic when he lost control of the car on the Claus curve south of Johansen High School. He went off the road and struck a tree.

Nelson, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday, Bear said.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Police are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether alcohol or drugs also played a role, Bear said.