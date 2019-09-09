Turlock High junior killed when ATV overturns in orchard

Kaden Farro is pictured in a Facebook post made Sunday morning,, Sept. 8, 2019. The Turlock High junior was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.

A 16-year-old Turlock High School junior — active in FFA and athletics — was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Kaden Farro was riding a 2006 Suzuki ATV in an orchard off Hawkins and East Keyes roads, south of Turlock Lake. The crash happened about 4 p.m. when he steered left to make a U-turn and was thrown from the vehicle.

The ATV rolled on top of Kaden, who died at the scene, Officer Thomas Olsen said Monday morning. An autopsy will be performed to determine exact cause of death, Olsen said.

Kaden was wearing no helmet or other safety equipment, the officer said, but the vehicle code doesn’t fully apply to vehicle use on private property, so the teen wasn’t required to. “We always encourage it, but in the rural areas we don’t often see people wearing safety equipment,” Olsen said.

The CHP incident summary said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

A post Monday morning on the Turlock High School Yearbook page on Facebook said, “May his memory be a blessing on all who had the privilege to know him.”

