Man’s body recovered from San Joaquin River southwest of Turlock

The body of an adult male was recovered from the San Joaquin River near South Carpenter and Crows Landing roads late Sunday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The area is near the Turlock Sportsman’s Club, about 13 miles southwest of Turlock.

Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Kiely said a missing adult male has been the subject of a search for a few days, but a positive identification of the body will be made by the Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office also will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death, Kiely said.

Sheriff’s deputies and crews from Mountain View Fire, Westside Ambulance and Patterson Fire worked on the recovery. Kayakers guided Patterson Fire personnel to the body, found just south of the Crows Landing Road bridge.