Good news, Turlock drivers: Main Street road project is nearing completion

Drone video: Turlock Main Street road project is nearing completion West Main Street near Highway 99, which has been closed in portions since April, is in its last few weeks of construction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK West Main Street near Highway 99, which has been closed in portions since April, is in its last few weeks of construction.

A massive road project on one of Turlock’s main arteries is nearing completion.

West Main Street near Highway 99, which has been closed in portions since April, is in its last few weeks of construction.

“We’ve had a series of hiccups and delays but nothing out of the ordinary for a project of this magnitude,” interim city engineer Nathan Bray said in an email Tuesday. “The current schedule is to be complete by the end of September, which is our goal.”

The grinding process on the road is set to start Wednesday.